Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.