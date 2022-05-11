Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CBOE opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
