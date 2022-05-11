C&C Group’s (CCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 288 ($3.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CCR stock opened at GBX 193.10 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £758.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

