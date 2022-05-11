CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. Purchases 1,475 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDW stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.40. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
