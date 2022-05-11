CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. Purchases 1,475 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.40. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

