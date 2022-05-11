Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

