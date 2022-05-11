Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.24. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Cellectis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.