CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

