Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.88. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.70%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

