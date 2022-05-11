Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.