Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Rakesh Subramanian Sells 4,315 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

