Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States."

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Certara has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

