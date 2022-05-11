Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $152,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,481 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,308 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerus (CERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.