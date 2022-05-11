CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.71.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

