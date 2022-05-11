CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after purchasing an additional 359,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

