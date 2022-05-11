ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 36.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

