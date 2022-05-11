ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of ECOM stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.
In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 36.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
