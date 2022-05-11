Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,688,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

