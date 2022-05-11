Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHK opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

