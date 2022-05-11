Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Joseph C. Geagea Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $5,058,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,607.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $160.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

