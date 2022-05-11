Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider David A. Inchausti Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David A. Inchausti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.82. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

