Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.