Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.
