Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.