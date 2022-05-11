Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 293,996 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

