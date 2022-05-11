Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Alexander M. Davern Sells 1,000 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

