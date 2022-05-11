Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSCO opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

