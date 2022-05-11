CI&T (CINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CINT stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.
About CI&T (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
