Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

CTRN stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $101.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

