Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.90 million and the lowest is $176.50 million. Civeo posted sales of $154.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $668.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $165,004.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 977,488 shares of company stock valued at $22,236,920. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Civeo has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

