Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

CIVB stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $55,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

