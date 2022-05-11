Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to post $106.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $110.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $470.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 148,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clarus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

