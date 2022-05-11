Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $725.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Clarus has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

