Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

