Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Maria S. Eitel Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

