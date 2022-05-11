Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

CLOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

CLOV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $19,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 614,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 521,835 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

