Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Codexis has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $692.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,167,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

