Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204,226 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after buying an additional 698,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after buying an additional 198,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,167,000.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
