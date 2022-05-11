Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

CDAK stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 509,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

