Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. Cognex has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

