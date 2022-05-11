Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
