Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

