Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $945.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
