Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) CAO Peter J. Bragdon bought 300 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.35 per share, with a total value of $22,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,549.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COLM stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

