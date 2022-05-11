Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.