Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

