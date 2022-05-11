Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

SID opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

