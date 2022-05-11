Comparing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93% Applied Energetics N/A -172.11% -98.19%

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Applied Energetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 26.33 -$157.29 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,307.70 -$5.43 million ($0.04) -50.00

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.40%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

About Applied Energetics (Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

