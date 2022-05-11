Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.04) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.56 ($20.66).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($20.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823 ($22.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.36 billion and a PE ratio of 85.08.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.