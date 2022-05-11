Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Acquires 90,712 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,608.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, May 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 10,200 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,626.00.

CMPX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

