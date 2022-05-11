CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 239,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,827,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,848,646.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 45,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $375,151.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 984,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,577 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

