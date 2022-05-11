comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.25.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in comScore by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in comScore by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.