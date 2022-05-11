Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

