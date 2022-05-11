Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

