Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 601,468 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

