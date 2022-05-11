Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.65.

Shares of CFLT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Confluent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Confluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

